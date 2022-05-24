NFL Team Reportedly Granted International Rights In Africa

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have been granted international rights in one specific African country.

Per Zach Berman of The Athletic, the Eagles have been granted international rights in Ghana, plus Australia and New Zealand.

The Eagles are the first NFL team to enter a market in Africa, which means they can market the organization and organize engagement/commercialization efforts.

This is a great way for Philadelphia to get new fans moving forward.

The NFL wants to grow as much as it can globally and the Eagles may be the first of several teams to get international rights in different countries.

This could also potentially lead to the NFL hosting games in these specific countries down the road, though the time difference could prove to be tough.

There are already NFL games that are held in England each year and now the league has expanded to having games in Mexico City, plus Munich later this year.