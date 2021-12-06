NFL Team Reportedly Making Notable Change At Kicker

The New York Jets are going round-and-round with their kicking situation.

A day after Alex Kessman missed two extra points, the team has signed veteran Eddy Pineiro to the active roster.

Pineiro didn’t play all of last season due to injury and failed to make the Indianapolis Colts out of camp this summer. The latter mainly had to do with Rodrigo Blankenship being healthy.

That said, Pineiro was healthy in 2019 and had a strong season with the Chicago Bears. He was 23-of-28 on field goals and 27-of-29 on extra points before he was cut in favor of Cairo Santos.

It’s been a trying season for Jets fans yet again, but perhaps Pineiro could be a positive story for the team’s final five games.

New York has battled kicking problems all season and based on what Pineiro did in 2019, this seems like a low-risk high-reward kind of move. The Jets are coming off a 33-18 drubbing of the Eagles on Sunday after they gave up 242 yards and two touchdowns to backup Gardner Minshew.

That loss dropped them to 3-9 overall as the Saints are next up on Dec. 12.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.