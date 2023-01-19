NFL Team Reportedly 'Rejoiced' At Quarterback's Benching

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 16: A general view of the New Meadowlands Stadium during a preseason game between the New York Jets and New York Giants on August 16, 2010 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Following a 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Nov. 20, the Jets benched Zach Wilson in favor of Mike White.

According to Zack Blatt of The Athletic, the Jets' locker room "rejoiced" when they found out White was replacing Wilson as the team's starting quarterback.

Blatt also said multiple teammates "openly grumbled" in meetings when Wilson replaced White just a few weeks later.

This report shouldn't come off as a shocker. Wilson lost support in the locker room due to his poor play and inability to accept accountability for the offense's shortcomings.

Wilson finished his sophomore year with 1,688 passing yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions.

White, meanwhile, had 1,192 passing yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions despite appearing in five less games.

The Jets are expected to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Perhaps they'll pursue a veteran like Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo.

As for Wilson, he'll need to show tremendous growth as a player and leader if he's going to win back his teammates' trust.