NFL Team Sitting 27 Players For Its Preseason Finale

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars aren't taking any chances in their final preseason game.

On Saturday, the team announced 27 of their 80 players will be held out of the team's exhibition finale vs. the Falcons.

Some key names that won't see the field include: running back Travis Etienne, wideouts Marvin Jones and Christian Kirk, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and edge rusher Josh Allen.

Saturday marks the Jags' fourth preseason contest, given the fact that they took part in the NFL's Hall of Fame game this year.

Jacksonville opens the season against the Washington Commanders on September 11.