NFL Team That Leaked Jon Gruden's Emails Revealed

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden remains locked in a legal battle against the NFL.

That battle took an interesting turn on Thursday afternoon. Congress issued a 79-page report on the investigation into Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders organization.

Among many things, the report revealed which NFL team leaked the emails that led to Gruden's firing. That team was the Commanders.

"If you’re looking for the bombshell it’s on Page 42. The report states that the Washington Commanders leaked the Jon Gruden emails that resulted in his resignation. 'It came out of their side,'" sports attorney Dan Lust said.

Gruden's lawsuit against the league was attempting to reveal the identity of the person who leaked his emails sent to former Commanders executive Bruce Allen.

A report from ESPN suggested that person was Commanders owner Dan Snyder. While it's clear now the Commanders leaked the information, it's not clear if Snyder was responsible.

It will be interesting to see how Gruden and his lawyers respond to this new information.