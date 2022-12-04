NFL Team Was Booed Coming Out Of Tunnel At Home

TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers wave their terrible towels against the Arizona Cardinals during Super Bowl XLIII on February 1, 2009 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Pittsburgh Steelers have one of, if not the best traveling fanbase in the NFL.

That was proven yet again on Sunday afternoon when their fans were louder than Falcons fans. The Falcons even got booed when they were running out of the tunnel just before kickoff.

This is extremely impressive especially since the Steelers are only 4-7 this season. Their fans are still coming out to games even though they're a long shot at making the playoffs.

They had something to cheer about on the game's opening drive when the Steelers grabbed an early 3-0 lead. They'll look to keep cheering as the Steelers try and win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are looking to stay in contention for the NFC South title as they're currently a half game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This contest is currently being regionally televised by CBS.