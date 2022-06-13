NFL Team Was Reportedly Set To Offer Sean Payton $100 Million

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A notable NFL team reportedly had a mega-deal worth over $100 million ready for Sean Payton.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the Miami Dolphins were ready to offer a Payton a five-year deal worth $100 million to coach the AFC East franchise.

Had things worked out, Payton would have become just the second-ever NFL head coach to sign a deal worth at least $100 million.

The only coach remains Jon Gruden, who signed a 10-year, $100 million deal with the Raiders.

"#Dolphins were ready to offer Sean Payton a mega-deal worth $100 million deal over 5-years to coach the team. It would have made it just the second known $100 million coaching contract after the #Raiders gave such contract to Jon Gruden [10-years, $100M]," said Dov Kleiman.

Payton, in the meantime, is taking a year off from coaching. However, the expectation is he'll return ahead of the 2023 season.

Expect the Dolphins to be in the mix if Payton really does come out of coaching retirement.

Another team that may try and hire Payton is the Dallas Cowboys. Mike McCarthy hasn't exactly met expectations. He could get the axe at the end of the 2022 season. Insert Payton.

Where do you think Payton will be coaching, if at all, in 2023?