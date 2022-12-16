NFL Team Will Be Without Starting Running Back, Top 2 Wide Receivers This Weekend

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: A detail of a Houston Texans helmet against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are one banged-up team right now.

Heading into their Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll be without starting running back Dameon Pierce, wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, plus top cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

The Chiefs are definitely not the team that you want to be missing those players.

In total, the Texans will be missing 1,940 yards and seven touchdowns of offensive production heading into this game.

As for Stingley Jr., he's appeared in nine games and has amassed 43 total tackles (35 solo), one sack, one interception, and five passes defended.

If the Texans are able to pull this off, it would undoubtedly be the upset of the season. Unfortunately, that doesn't look like it'll happen since the Chiefs are double-digit favorites at every sportsbook in the country.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by CBS.