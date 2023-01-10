NFL Team Will Reportedly Attempt To Trade Star Wide Receiver

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals might be planning a major shakeup on offense heading into next season.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Cardinals are planning to try and trade star wide receiver De'Andre Hopkins during the offseason. Hopkins would be very appealing to another team since he has two years left on his contract.

Owner Michael Bidwill also plans to express this to general manager candidates after Steve Keim resigned.

The Cardinals originally traded for Hopkins in May of 2020. He has spent three seasons with them, the best of which came in 2020 when he racked up 115 receptions for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns.

He then racked up 42 receptions for 572 yards and eight touchdowns last season before finishing the 2022 season with 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

He'll be in high demand once those sweepstakes get underway because of how talented he is.

Where do you see Hopkins going?