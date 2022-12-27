NFL Team's Condoleezza Rice Plans Are Going Viral Today

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice talks about her new book, "Extraordinary, Ordinary People: A Memoir of Family," during the Newsmakers luncheon at the National Press Club October 15, 2010 in Washington, DC. The book is about Rice's family and growing up in racially-segregated Birmingham, Alabama, during the 1950s and 60s. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, the football world has heard Condoleezza Rice's name pop up in head coaching searches.

Well, she's back at it again today. According to multiple reports, Rice will be part of a group that will be tasked with finding the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.

"Condoleezza Rice will be part of the #broncos group that will be tasked with hiring the teams new head coach. Rob Walton, Carrie Walton-Penner and Greg Penner, along with Rice will lead the group," NFL insider James Palmer reported.

Fans flocked to social media to react to the news.

"Condoleezza Rice is quietly the Godfather of the NFL," one fan joked.

"This no doubt benefits Harbaugh, but consider that Condoleezza Rice and Andrew Luck have a very strong relationship too Feel strongly that Luck would vouch for Frank Reich," added another fan.

"She knows football. She was on the CFP committee for years," said a third.

What do you think of the news?