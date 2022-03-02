NFL Teams Have Been ‘Surprised’ By Quarterback At Combine

NFL teams have reportedly been surprised by one quarterback’s performance at the Scouting Combine this week.

Malik Willis, a top quarterback prospect out of Liberty, has reportedly ‘surprised’ teams with his performance during interviews.

“Teams have reportedly been “surprised” by Malik Willis’ overall offensive knowledge and ability to retain offensive info and play-calls for the position,” PFF College tweeted.

NFL teams might want to pay more attention to the college football season, then.

Willis is arguably the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 class. It’s possible he’ll go somewhere in the top 20, though the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly very high on him, too.

The NFL Scouting Combine runs through the weekend in Indianapolis.