NFL Teams Make Decision On Tuesday Media Availability

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with fans after an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Some NFL teams have no interest in having their regularly scheduled media sessions on Tuesday.

This comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after making a tackle. Hamlin remains at a local Cincinnati hospital where he's sedated and is in critical condition.

Because of this scary situation, both the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots have canceled media sessions with assistant coaches that were supposed to be on Tuesday.

There's a chance that other teams could be doing something similar soon as more details about the situation come to light.

At the end of the day, this is the right thing to do. Some things are bigger than just day-to-day things around the league.

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to Hamlin and his family. We're all hoping for a full and speedy recovery.