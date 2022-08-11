NFL Team's Preseason Tickets Going For As Low As $1

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the field during the national anthem before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Football fans couldn't be more glad to see training camp begin as the 2022 season looms large.

However, not everyone is enthused about seeing their favorite team take the field for the preseason. Earlier Thursday afternoon, a report suggested one NFL team's tickets could be had for just $1.

That team is the Carolina Panthers.

"GameTime, a secondary ticket platform, reports tickets for Saturday's preseason game between the Panthers and Commanders at FedEx Field are as cheap as $1," sports business reporter Daniel Kaplan said.

It seems like fans aren't looking forward to see whether Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold gets the better of the quarterback battle this weekend.

To be fair, preseason football isn't the sexiest football fans get to see all season. However, the lack of interest is somewhat concerning when a quarterback battle should give fans plenty to see and the Panthers starters should play a fair amount.