Report: 3-4 NFL Teams Will Be Contacted About Following Protocols

The National Football League is hoping Week 4 was a bump in the road and not a sign of what’s to come moving forward.

Week 4 brought the first major COVID-19 problems for the NFL, as one game had to be postponed until later in the season, and another had to be pushed back until Monday night.

The first three weeks of the season went relatively smoothly, but that changed in a major way in Week 4. The NFL is trying to make sure that Week 4 doesn’t become the norm.

Pro Football Talk is reporting that three to four NFL teams are going to get a reminder of the COVID-19 protocols. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jon Gruden are reportedly one of those teams.

Monday came and went without news that the NFL had issued new penalties and/or admonitions against Raiders coach Jon Gruden for failing to consistently wear a face covering during Week Four action. He’s not in the clear. Per a league source, roughly three or four teams require “follow up” over COVID-19 protocols. Gruden and the Raiders are one the the teams.

Gruden was spotted not wearing his mask properly on the sideline on Sunday.

It's a good thing Jon Gruden got that $100 Million a few years ago because my guy *never* has his mask on right pic.twitter.com/YBasr1B52d — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 4, 2020

Wearing a mask at all times can be difficult for coaches, but it’s necessary for the NFL moving forward.

Gruden and others will probably be hearing from the league this week.