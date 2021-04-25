NFL Teams Are Reportedly Worried About 1 Alabama Star

With the NFL Draft only a couple of days away, more and more anonymous chatter is likely to surface regarding the class’ top prospects.

According to a report from The Athletic, multiple NFL teams are reportedly concerned about one Alabama star’s willingness to be coached.

The Athletic reports that multiple NFL teams are concerned about defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

The 21-year-old defensive lineman is projected to be one of the top linemen taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, he could potentially slide as he’s seen by some as a boom-or-bust prospect.

The Athletic reported that “several teams expressed concerns about what they say is his resistance to coaching and structure at Alabama.”

Barmore was one of the top defenders in college football in 2020. He was named the defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff national title game with five tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack.

The standout defensive lineman finished his career at Alabama with 63 tackles and 10 sacks.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 29.