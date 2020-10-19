NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Punishment For The Titans

The National Football League has reportedly concluded its investigation into the Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak and, outside of a potential fine, it doesn’t sound like any further punishment is coming.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that the NFL informed the Titans that it has concluded its investigation.

The Titans, who have had multiple games pushed back due to a COVID-19 outbreak, were found to have had some incidents of misconduct. However, the team’s facility was reportedly in compliance with league rules.

Tennessee’s players also had a workout outside of the facility, which was attributed to “insufficient communication.”

Schefter adds that no individuals will be punished. There is also no discussion of the Titans losing NFL Draft picks, which had been speculated by some.

The Titans’ organization “will face a potential fine,” per Schefter.

Individuals will not be disciplined, there is no discussion of forfeiture of draft picks. Titans’ organization will face a potential fine. https://t.co/DHGTXexjPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2020

Tennessee is off to a pretty great start this season despite the COVID-19 issues. The Titans are 5-0 on the season coming off Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

Mike Vrabel’s team looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender heading into the final weeks of October.

The Titans will look to move to 6-0 on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.