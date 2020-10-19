The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Punishment For The Titans

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in the AFC Championship Game.KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The National Football League has reportedly concluded its investigation into the Tennessee Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak and, outside of a potential fine, it doesn’t sound like any further punishment is coming.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon that the NFL informed the Titans that it has concluded its investigation.

The Titans, who have had multiple games pushed back due to a COVID-19 outbreak, were found to have had some incidents of misconduct. However, the team’s facility was reportedly in compliance with league rules.

Tennessee’s players also had a workout outside of the facility, which was attributed to “insufficient communication.”

Schefter adds that no individuals will be punished. There is also no discussion of the Titans losing NFL Draft picks, which had been speculated by some.

The Titans’ organization “will face a potential fine,” per Schefter.

Tennessee is off to a pretty great start this season despite the COVID-19 issues. The Titans are 5-0 on the season coming off Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans.

Mike Vrabel’s team looks like a legitimate Super Bowl contender heading into the final weeks of October.

The Titans will look to move to 6-0 on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.