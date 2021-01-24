The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

There Could Be 3 Major Quarterback Trades This Offseason

Deshaun Watson calls signals for the Texans.HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 07: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans signals at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at NRG Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The NFL’s trade market is expected to be pretty eventful this offseason.

We’ve known for weeks that at least two star quarterbacks could be traded this winter. Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston, as the superstar quarterback is reportedly frustrated with the way the franchise has handled the coaching and general manager search. It’s believed that Watson has played his last game for the Texans.

Elsewhere, the Eagles could move on from Carson Wentz. The team fired head coach Doug Pederson, leading some to think that Philadelphia will stick with Wentz, at least for 2021. However, a trade is certainly possible.

Now, we have a third star quarterback potentially hitting the trading block. Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed that it would be best for both sides to move on this offseason.

Stafford has officially hit the trade market and is expected to be moved soon. So, we could have three star quarterbacks hitting the trade market this offseason. It should be a pretty eventful winter.

Which quarterback do you think will be moved first – Watson, Stafford or Wentz?

At this point, the safe money might be on Stafford.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.