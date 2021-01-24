There Could Be 3 Major Quarterback Trades This Offseason

The NFL’s trade market is expected to be pretty eventful this offseason.

We’ve known for weeks that at least two star quarterbacks could be traded this winter. Deshaun Watson reportedly wants out of Houston, as the superstar quarterback is reportedly frustrated with the way the franchise has handled the coaching and general manager search. It’s believed that Watson has played his last game for the Texans.

Elsewhere, the Eagles could move on from Carson Wentz. The team fired head coach Doug Pederson, leading some to think that Philadelphia will stick with Wentz, at least for 2021. However, a trade is certainly possible.

Now, we have a third star quarterback potentially hitting the trading block. Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed that it would be best for both sides to move on this offseason.

Stafford has officially hit the trade market and is expected to be moved soon. So, we could have three star quarterbacks hitting the trade market this offseason. It should be a pretty eventful winter.

With the #Lions and Matthew Stafford parting ways, the focus of the offseason is increasingly on QBs: Deshaun Watson, Carson Wentz, and now Stafford. High-stakes deals coming. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2021

Which quarterback do you think will be moved first – Watson, Stafford or Wentz?

At this point, the safe money might be on Stafford.