NFL Veteran's Comment On Bears Quarterbacks Goes Viral

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, longtime Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks signed a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Hicks has been around the league for a long time, playing for franchises like the New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. It was his time with the Bears, though, that gave him an appreciation for good quarterback play.

Earlier this afternoon, Hicks spoke with reporters and talked about his time playing alongside Drew Brees and Tom Brady. And then what it was like when he lacked a quality quarterback in Chicago.

"When I came into the league, I had Drew Brees and Tom Brady as my first two quarterbacks," he said. "And then I went to Chicago. It wasn’t Drew Brees and Tom Brady. I feel spoiled to have somebody on the other side or that bank that can deliver all the time…"

Hicks is back playing alongside Tom Brady for at least another season. He inked a one-year, $10 million deal with the Buccaneers last week.

Can he and the Buccaneers make a deep run into the playoffs?