NFL Reportedly Making Significant Change To Week 1 Schedule

The National Football League is reportedly planning a significant change to the Week 1 schedule.

Typically, the first week of the NFL season ends with a double-header on Monday Night Football. That has been the case for several years now.

Most fans seem to like it, though there are some who don’t, mostly because the second game usually starts pretty late on Monday night.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Week 1 Monday Night Football is going away. However, ESPN is getting something else in return.

From his column:

Looks like ESPN will lose the second game of the week-one Monday night doubleheader but gain a hugely valuable property this season: the week 18 Saturday doubleheader on Jan. 8, 2022. What a trade. In the last five years, the Monday night week one nightcap had a string of forgettable matchups: Tennessee-Denver, Denver-Oakland, Rams-Oakland, Chargers-Denver, Rams-San Francisco (pre-either team being good) with relatively poor ratings. Now, ESPN is likely to have one Monday night game in week one at the normal MNF gametime of 8:15 p.m. ET, with a doubleheader to kick off week 18.

That is a very good trade for ESPN.

The Monday Night Football double header is a fun idea, but as King mentions, you rarely get two good games out of it.

Now, ESPN will get two extremely important games when the season matters the most.