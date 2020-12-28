Breaking: NFL Releases Updated Week 17 Schedule

The National Football League has released an updated game schedule for Week 17 of the 2020 regular season.

As is typical with the NFL, all eyes will be on the NFC East division in the final week of the regular season. Three of the division’s four teams remain alive for the playoffs.

Washington can clinch a division title – and playoff berth – with a win over Philadelphia in Week 17. But if Washington loses, the winner of the Cowboys at Giants game will win the division.

The NFL has flexed the Washington at Philadelphia game into primetime for Week 17. The game between the Football Team and the Eagles will kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday, Jan 3.

The Cowboys at the Giants, meanwhile, will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

Here’s the full schedule from the NFL:

Updated Week 17 Schedule: pic.twitter.com/6r6yHyMUaj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2020

While all eyes will be on the NFC East, it’s not the only division with playoff-implications. There are still several notable teams playing for postseason berths, including the Cleveland Browns, who likely need to defeat Pittsburgh to clinch a berth.

Week 16 of the 2020 regular season will wrap up on Monday night, when the Bills take on the Patriots.