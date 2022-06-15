NFL Wide Receiver Clarifies What He Said About Baker Mayfield

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 28: Robby Anderson #11 of the Carolina Panthers looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images) Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson has walked back his comment about Baker Mayfield from about a month ago.

At that time, there were rumors that a Mayfield trade to the Panthers was close and Anderson didn't seem to be a fan of it.

Anderson has now said that he was just supporting Sam Darnold with that comment.

“Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it,” Anderson said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in a sense. You know what I’m saying? That’s it. I mean, that’s my quarterback. I’ve got to make him right and stand up for him.”

More rumors came up about Mayfield to Carolina earlier this week as the two teams continue to engage in trade conversations.

If a trade is worked out, it'd be likely that Mayfield would start over Darnold considering that he's put up better numbers than him in his career so far.

Anderson would have to just put up with it, even though he's been Darnold's teammate for the last three years.