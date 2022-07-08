NFL Wide Receiver Has Brutally Honest Admission On Sam Darnold's Career

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Sam Darnold #14 of the Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

It appears that quarterback Sam Darnold has lost yet another starting job with the Carolina Panthers bringing in Baker Mayfield this week. He's now lost two starting jobs in two years.

Appearing on I AM ATHLETE, one wide receiver who has been with Darnold for the majority of his career had some thoughts on his development. Wide receiver Robbie Anderson, who was with Darnold for two years with the New York Jets and his first year in Carolina, believes that his development was stifled from the get-go.

Anderson explained that the decision from the Jets to play Darnold right away was the wrong one. He believes that with the fluctuating coaching situation that year, it wasn't the right scenario for Darnold to be in.

"I feel like his development was all messed up coming into the league," Anderson said. "I don't feel like Sam should've played right away. Being in the building, the coaches.. it wasn't right."

The New York Jets were stunned to have Sam Darnold drop to them at No. 3 in the 2018 NFL Draft after he was the top-rated quarterback coming out of college that year.

Darnold performed well as a rookie but struggled to find consistency until the end of the season. The Jets wound up replacing their entire coaching staff and front office after the season - and it was all downhill for the next two seasons.

Darnold was traded to the Panthers in 2021, reuniting with Anderson, but the new home didn't really fix things.

Now Sam Darnold will be lucky just to win the starting job in training camp.