NFL Wide Receiver Made $1 Million In Incentive Bonuses On Saturday

Never a bad day when you put another $1 million in the bank.

On Saturday night, Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk made himself some money by by hitting 80 receptions and surpassing the 1,100-yard mark; which triggered $500,000 bonuses for each milestone.

Fans reacted to Kirk's nice payday in the pivotal game.

"Christian Kirk also has these incentives through every season of his contract," a user noted. "The ones that he earns this season will convert to Likely To Be Earned in 2023."

"#Baalke," tweeted podcaster John Middlekauff.

"Bag," a digital journalist replied.

"We really roasted the Jags for signing Kirk when he was exactly what they needed," a fan admitted. "TLaw’s security blanket."

"This is cool but damn just give me the money. They got these dudes playing Candy Crush for the bread," another said.

Shoutout to Christian Kirk on what's been an incredible year (and night) for the 26-year-old receiver.