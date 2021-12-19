NFL Wide Receiver Might Be Used At Kicker Today

On Sunday, Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez went down with an injury in pregame warmups leaving the team scrambling to find a replacement before kickoff.

Enter wide receiver Brandon Zylstra?

Per ESPN’s David Newton, the Panthers wideout has a kicking tee. As well as some other unlikely characters.

There’s no word on what exactly happened to Gonzalez as he was warming up. But according to Newton the kicker had to be helped off the field by teammates.

The Carolina Panthers have one of the teams hit hardest by the injury bug this season. And this is just the latest instance of bad luck for the rebuilding franchise.

Zylstra, a 28-year-old receiver, has been with Carolina for three seasons. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 out of Division III Concordia-Moorhead. In 34 games with the Panthers, has 27 catches for 374 yards and a touchdown. With most of his work coming on special teams.

Now the four-year vet may be the head of the special teams unit on kickoffs.

Stay tuned.