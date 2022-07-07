NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On July 4th

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested on the Fourth of July on drug and weapon charges, per KXII 12 News.

Moore is the third Bear to be arrested this offseason, joining fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle and linebacker Matthew Adams.

Moore was arrested in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas on Monday. Records show the 27 year old posted a $5,000 bond and was released from Cooke County Jail later that day.

Moore was drafted by the Seahawks with a seventh-round pick in 2017. He played in Seattle until 2020 before splitting time with the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers in 2021. He signed a one-year contract with the Bears back in April.

Given his position on the team's depth chart, this incident could easily spell an end to Moore's short-lived stint with Chicago.