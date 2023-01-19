NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season.

The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently witnessed this interaction.

Moore also reportedly told LaFleur that he "sucks."

Despite requesting a trade from the Jets, Moore remained in New York for the entire 2022 season. He finished the year with 37 receptions for 446 yards and a touchdown.

LaFleur, meanwhile, was relieved of his duties as the team's offensive coordinator shortly after the regular-season finale.

Now that LaFleur is out of the picture, it'll be interesting to see who replaces him as the offensive coordinator of the Jets.

The Jets have the necessary firepower to field a dynamic offense. Their roster features Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Breece Hall and C.J. Uzomah among others.

Honestly, the biggest challenge for the next offensive coordinator of the Jets might just be getting on Moore's good side. That's something LaFleur failed to do.