The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Will Announce Statement On Controversial Call After Bengals-Raiders Game

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

The NFL has some explaining to do to the greater-Las Vegas area. And per NBC’s Mike Tirico, the league will issue a statement regarding the Bengals’ controversial touchdown in the first half.

“Per [Mike Tirico],” ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted. “The NFL will be issuing a statement after the game about the Bengals’ touchdown in which a whistle was blown but the scored stood.”

Fans outside of Cincinnati, Ohio were upset when Joe Burrow lofted up a ball falling out of bounds and a whistle was blown before receiver Tyler Boyd came down with the ball. Raiders players noticeably paused after hearing the whistle, allowing Boyd to come down with an easy TD.

By the NFL rule book, the play should’ve been blown dead. However, after coming together for a couple minutes, officials determined that the play would be ruled a score.

By letter of the law, this is a dead ball for the [Bengals],” tweeted NFL insider Charles Robinson. “Obviously it was an officiating mistake.”

NFL statements are always bittersweet. As in one breathe it’s nice to see the league admit wrongdoing, but in another, it does absolutely nothing to change what happened.

If the Raiders do end up losing Saturday night, best believe fans of the Silver and Black will be pointing to that play, among others.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.