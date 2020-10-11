NFL World Reacts To 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo Decision

The San Francisco 49ers have benched starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco is trailing Miami, 30-7, early in the second half of this afternoon’s game. It’s one of the most-stunning results of the 2020 NFL regular season.

Garoppolo was back under center for San Francisco on Sunday, as he’s recovered from an ankle injury, but he didn’t last very long.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan pulled Garoppolo after the first half. Garoppolo went 7 of 17 for 77 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in the first half. He’s been replaced by backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.

#49ers putting in Beathard in place of Garoppolo "to protect Jimmy," Shanahan tells FOX — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 11, 2020

This is a pretty clear benching, though. There have been questions about Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco for a couple of weeks now.

Have we potentially seen the last of Jimmy G as the 49ers’ starting quarterback?

As crazy as that sounds, it does not appear to be completely out of the question. FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on Jimmy G pretty clear tonight.

Jimmy Garoppolo needs to call his realtor. Time to put the house up for sale. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 11, 2020

Perhaps this will just be a one-half benching and we’ll see Garoppolo back under center for San Francisco’s next game. Or, maybe, Shanahan believes the future of the position is elsewhere.

Jimmy G has been benched in SF for C. J. Beathard at the start of the second half. pic.twitter.com/RYRdai1Hc4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 11, 2020

San Francisco will drop to 2-3 on the season barring a crazy comeback today, but all of the postgame questions will be about the quarterback position.