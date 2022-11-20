NFL World Amazed By Cowboys Kicker On Sunday Night

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 20: Brett Maher #2 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates kicking a 63-yard field goal during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at AT&T Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It's exceptionally hard to hit field goals of 60 yards or more, which is why so few have been made in the 100-year history of the NFL. But for Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher, 60 yards is the money zone.

Before halftime of today's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Maher successfully booted 60-yard field goal. What was crazy is that he did so on back-to-back plays due to an officiating mistake.

With that successful 60-yard kick, Maher is now 4-for-4 on kicks of 60 yards or longer in his career. To put that into perspective, no one else has more than three.

The wider NFL world was stunned by Maher's incredible leg and accuracy from what many consider a near-impossible distance. Some are saying that he should be a Pro Bowler right now:

When it comes to elite leg strength, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker usually gets the top billing in that department. Given that he's made four straight Pro Bowls and made six straight All-Pro teams, it's no big surprise.

But Maher has been on a tear this season and could dethrone Tucker as the top kicker in the league this year.

We'll see.

Is Brett Maher the best kicker in the NFL right now?