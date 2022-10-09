NFL World Amazed By Gabe Davis' Performance On Sunday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis is having an incredible day against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 23-year-old wideout has a ridiculous stat line in the first half of today's Week 5 contest, notching 160 yards and two touchdowns on just two receptions.

Davis opened up the game with a 98-yard touchdown bomb from Josh Allen. He then snagged another 62-yard, one-handed grab for his second score of the game.

He's currently averaging 80.0 yards per reception.

The NFL world is understandably amazed by this first-half performance.

"GABE DAVIS IS AN ABSOLUTE CHEAT CODE," one wrote.

"What an insane one handed TD catch by Gabe Davis. Speechless," another said.

"GABE DAVIS CAN’T BE STOPPED, "another said.

Gabe Davis is well known for his big-game ability. In the Bills' divisional loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last year, he reeled in eight receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills currently lead the Steelers 30-3.