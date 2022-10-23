NFL World Amazed By Joe Burrow's Performance On Sunday

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 05: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is throwing a party on the Atlanta Falcons defense Sunday. The former first overall pick put up a staggering 345 yards passing...

... in the first half.

The NFL world was amazed by Joey B's performance through two quarters:

"Joe Burrow's stats in the first half vs. the Falcons: 21/25 passing, 345 yards, 3 TD, 158.3 rating and..." SportsCenter tweeted.

"Did we mention that Joe Burrow has 345 yards?" asked the Bengals official account. "AT THE HALF."

"Joe Burrow slinging it in the first half," said Pardon My Take.

"Bengals QB Joe Burrow with a career-high in passing yards for a half with 345," shared Ben Baby. "Previous high was 299 in the first half in Week 16 of 2021 against Baltimore."

"Joe Burrow delivered for bettors in the first half," tweeted NBC Sports EDGE.

Even with all that, the Bengals only find themselves up 11. So who knows where Burrow could finish when it's all said and done.