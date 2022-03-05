The Spun

NFL World Amazed By Jordan Davis’ 40-Yard Dash Time

Jordan Davis at the NFL Scouting CombineINDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jordan Davis just had the best 40-yard dash of the NFL Combine.

The Georgia defensive lineman ran a 4.82 even though he’s 341 pounds. Here’s the full look.

Davis is going to be a handful for teams to gameplan for if he’s going to run this fast during games.

He had his best season this past year for the Bulldogs when he finished with 32 total tackles (17 solo), plus had two sacks. He also had one pass defended.

Before this season, Davis only went over 20 tackles once (2018 as a freshman).

The NFL world is absolutely stunned that Davis was able to run this fast due to his size.

Davis will surely be a day two pick in the NFL Draft but with this speed, it shouldn’t shock anyone if he goes in the first round.

You can see the NFL Scouting Combine on NFL Network.

