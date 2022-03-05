NFL World Amazed By Jordan Davis’ 40-Yard Dash Time

Jordan Davis just had the best 40-yard dash of the NFL Combine.

The Georgia defensive lineman ran a 4.82 even though he’s 341 pounds. Here’s the full look.

Davis is going to be a handful for teams to gameplan for if he’s going to run this fast during games.

He had his best season this past year for the Bulldogs when he finished with 32 total tackles (17 solo), plus had two sacks. He also had one pass defended.

Before this season, Davis only went over 20 tackles once (2018 as a freshman).

The NFL world is absolutely stunned that Davis was able to run this fast due to his size.

Jordan Davis 6-6 (96th percentile)

341 lbs (92nd percentile)

40-yard: 4.82 (96th percentile)

10-yard: 1.68 (85th percentile) That run by Davis at that size is one of the wildest things the Combine has ever recorded — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 5, 2022

Jordan Davis isn’t human 4.82u at 341 pounds 🤯

pic.twitter.com/VF2ObWoyo6 — PFF (@PFF) March 5, 2022

I refuse to believe Jordan Davis' 4.82 40-yard dash is real out of fear — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 5, 2022

We gotta take into consideration that Jordan Davis’ shorts were falling down on that 40 too. We almost had an epic 40 and a Chris Jones — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 5, 2022

Georgia NT Jordan Davis running 4.82 at 341 pounds. Big boy is moving. But he's an athlete on tape. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) March 5, 2022

I knew Jordan Davis could move but I wasn’t expecting 4.82 lol — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) March 5, 2022

One team I just talked to had Jordan Davis at 4.79 — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 5, 2022

Jordan Davis lol!!!! Freak! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) March 5, 2022

Jordan Davis you are crazy bro!! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 5, 2022

Davis will surely be a day two pick in the NFL Draft but with this speed, it shouldn’t shock anyone if he goes in the first round.

You can see the NFL Scouting Combine on NFL Network.