NFL World Amazed By Tua Tagovailoa On Sunday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

What a Sunday it was for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The former former Crimson Tide star has taken a slew of arrows since Miami selected him fifth overall in 2020.

But with a coach that believes in him and weapons surrounding him, Tua is starting to play with a newfound confidence; throwing six touchdowns in a back-and-forth shootout on the road in Baltimore.

The NFL world reacted to his amazing day on social media.

"Tua Tagovailoa is the first Dolphins player with 400+ pass yards and 5 pass TD since Dan Marino," noted Hard Rock Sportsbook.

"Tua Tagovailoa was downright Marino-esque in the second half," said Adam Beasley. "24 of 30, 319 yards, 5 touchdowns, 0 interceptions."

"The last 5 players with 450 Pass Yards and 6 Pass TD in a game: Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, Drew Brees, Big Ben, Peyton Manning."

"Tua Tagovailoa: Can’t throw long [X] ... Can’t come from behind [X] ... Can’t win a big game [X] ... Can’t play big against a great opponent [X] ... Can’t lead a team. I GUESS THERES NOTHING HE CAN’T DO ANYMORE!!!!" a Dolphins fan tweeted. "OMG!!!!"

Have a day, No. 1!