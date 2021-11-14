The Spun

NFL World Not Impressed By Baker Mayfield On Sunday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday against the Jets.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 27: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to their game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 27, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NFL world isn’t very impressed by what it’s seeing from Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland is trailing New England, 14-7, at the start of the first quarter.

Mayfield has not been good. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has completed 3 of 8 passes for 21 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

NFL fans are not impressed. Many believed that Mayfield was better off without Odell Beckham, who’s since joined the Los Angeles Rams. And, while that might be the case, he’s not playing like it on Sunday afternoon.

This was simply a very bad decision:

Mayfield will need to have much better decision making moving forward.

Mayfield did have a really good game last week. However, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is very much under the spotlight this season. Mayfield needs to play at a more consistent level to get the kind of contract he’s seeking.

The Patriots are leading the Browns, 14-7, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.

