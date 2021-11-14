NFL World Not Impressed By Baker Mayfield On Sunday

The NFL world isn’t very impressed by what it’s seeing from Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland is trailing New England, 14-7, at the start of the first quarter.

Mayfield has not been good. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick has completed 3 of 8 passes for 21 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

NFL fans are not impressed. Many believed that Mayfield was better off without Odell Beckham, who’s since joined the Los Angeles Rams. And, while that might be the case, he’s not playing like it on Sunday afternoon.

This was simply a very bad decision:

Kyle Dugger picks off Baker Mayfield, setting the Patriots up for a TD and 14-7 lead ‼️pic.twitter.com/3NCnvFzI29 — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) November 14, 2021

Mayfield will need to have much better decision making moving forward.

If Dugger didn't intercept this, Jalen Mills might have. Major mistake by Baker Mayfield. https://t.co/sJjoWxucMK — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) November 14, 2021

Baker Mayfield intercepted throwing into double coverage — although David Njoku and DPJ were oddly close — maybe someone ran the wrong route? pic.twitter.com/fxoxfX0ZTM — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) November 14, 2021

Baker Mayfield throwing into double coverage was funnier than any of his commercials — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) November 14, 2021

Mayfield did have a really good game last week. However, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is very much under the spotlight this season. Mayfield needs to play at a more consistent level to get the kind of contract he’s seeking.

Tough week for the Baker Mayfield sucks crowd 😬😬😬😬 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 7, 2021

The Patriots are leading the Browns, 14-7, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on CBS.