NFL World Believes 4 Head Coaches Will Be Fired

A few current NFL coaches may not be on the sideline come next season.

Denver's Nathaniel Hackett, New Orleans' Dennis Allen, Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and Arizona's Kliff Kingsbury have all been mentioned as coaches in position to lose their jobs after the 2022 season.

"Dennis Allen, Todd Bowles & Nathaniel Hackett definitely should be out of a job," one fan wrote.

"Hackett and Kingsbury should definitely be outta there," another said.

"Always hated Todd Bowles defensive game plan man," another added.

Two of these leaders — Nathaniel Hackett and Todd Bowles — are in their first seasons as NFL head coaches. Despite massive preseason expectations, Hackett has the Broncos reeling with a 3-9 record. Bowles has the Tom Brady-led Bucs 6-6 on the year.

Dennis Allen is in his first head coaching season since 2012. With a 4-9 record so far this year, his overall record as a head coach is now 12-37.

Kliff Kingsbury has failed to maximize the Cardinals' potential in each of his four seasons so far. His team fell in the first round of last year's postseason and is now 4-8 in 2022.