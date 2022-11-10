NFL World Believes 49ers Veteran Player Must Be Cursed

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of helmets belonging to San Francisco 49ers players is seen sitting on the field prior to the start of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The football world is devastated for a San Francisco 49ers player who suffered a brutal injury this week.

Star defensive back Jason Verrett suffered a torn Achilles. According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the injury happened in practice on Wednesday afternoon.

It's the fourth devastating injury Verrett has suffered over the course of his NFL career. He's suffered two torn Achilles and two torn ACLs during his time in the league.

Fans are feeling for him.

"Tremendous player that rarely got to show it. Just the worst luck," one fan said.

"So much bad injury luck for an unbelievably talented player. Feel bad for the former Bolt," added another fan.

"bruh this is sad he’s such a good dude i legit feel awful for him," said a third.

Hopefully Verrett makes a full recovery from his injuries and can lead a normal life when he eventually walks away from the game.