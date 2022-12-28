NFL World Believes Prominent Quarterback Could Be Released

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders announced their decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr.

This move indicates a strong possibility that the Raiders could be parting ways with their veteran signal caller at the end of the season.

While the Raiders could look into trade possibilities for Carr, some folks around the NFL world believe he could be outright released this coming offseason.

"If he's really cut, someone is going to get a top 10-15 QB for nothing but cap space," one wrote.

"If the Raiders get nothing in return for Carr it will be -absolute malpractice," another said.

"You’re so much better off drafting a QB and paying a rookie wage than signing a mediocre starting QB to one of those massive contracts," another added.

"Couldn’t agree more. Would love to see him on the Jets or Giants next season," another wrote.

The Raiders signed Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension prior to the 2022 season. That being said, the team made it easy to part ways with him after just one year.

The team's dead-cap number for 2023 is only $5.6 million if Carr gets cut this offseason.