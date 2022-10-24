NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Next Week

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Things have gotten ugly quickly for Nathaniel Hackett in Denver. So much so, that Broncos fans are already turning on the rookie head coach amid the team's struggles.

Hackett wasn't a hire of the team's new ownership group, so they may not have an issue cutting ties if Denver's season somehow gets uglier.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes it may be time to hand the whistle over to rising defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero:

With Evero possibly in line to get head-coaching consideration elsewhere for 2023, why not give him an eight-game on-the-job audition? If they’re already thinking about parting ways with Hackett after the season, why not do it as the bye week arrives and nine games remain to be played?

If you ask the surrounding NFL world, Hackett needs to be gone by next week if not sooner.

"Leave that man in the UK," one fan said.

"You're hearing this more and more," another replied.

"Sean Payton looking for houses in Denver , Phoenix?" asked Steve Simon.

""The quicker this happens the better."

"They should," another commented. "Hackett has been a complete disaster of a head coach. The team needs a fresh reboot/restart."

"Just outright fire him win or lose, how do you turn a Ferrari into a Pinto?" another fan tweeted. "Hire Nate Hackett."

The Broncos are losers of four-straight under Hackett with little hope on the horizon.

Could a win across the pond possibly save him?