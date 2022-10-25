NFL World Calling For Offensive Coordinator To Be Fired

Byron Leftwich and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense have been overwhelmingly disappointing through the first seven games of their NFL season.

After finishing the 2021 season as one of the top offenses in the league, this year's squad doesn't even crack into the top 20. This past weekend, the Tom Brady-led unit scored just three points in a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

After this embarrassing start, several fans and analyst are calling for Leftwich to be fired.

"This is for anyone that thinks this isn't a coaching issue. This is LITERALLY A COACHING ISSUE. Even if Tom Brady was worst QB in football he'd have a better rate than this. Playcalling is some of worse I've ever seen," one fan wrote.

"Has Byron Leftwich been fired yet? Or are they waiting after the beat down Baltimore deals the Bucs?" another asked.

"After taking a step back and calming down following the abysmal loss to the Panthers, I still firmly believe Byron Leftwich MUST be fired. Any offensive coach in the NFL could accidentally lead this team to 21 points," another said.

The Buccaneers are averaging 330.6 yards per game and just 17.7 points per game. They've scored more than 20 points on just two occasions so far this season.

Leftwich and the Tampa Bay offense will face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.