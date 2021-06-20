NFL World Reacts To Calvin Johnson’s Lions Admission

Calvin Johnson played for only one NFL franchise – the Detroit Lions.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver was the No. 2 overall pick out of Georgia Tech in the 2007 NFL Draft. Johnson played for the Lions from 2007 until his retirement in 2015. The former star wide receiver was one of the most dominant players in recent NFL history, making four All-Pro teams and six Pro Bowls.

Johnson, 35, was named to the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2021 class.

While Johnson played for only one team during his career, he apparently had other preferences.

Johnson revealed that he wanted to play elsewhere to finish his career, though the Lions wouldn’t let him.

“We asked would they release me or let me go to another team,” Johnson recently told WoodwardSports.com. “They wouldn’t.”

Johnson made this reveal while speaking about Matthew Stafford’s trade from Detroit to Los Angeles.

“You know what, it sucked that they didn’t let me go, but they let Matthew go, but hey, you know, it is what it is,” Johnson said.

The NFL world is disappointed by this revelation, though it’s not very surprising.

Amazing that two of the greatest players in the #NFL – Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson – cut their careers short because of inept #Lions management. https://t.co/68EPu89h7L — Sean McConnell (@SeanRobertMc) June 20, 2021

Career wasted-ruined. Imagine him on a perennial contender back then? New Orleans? New England? Green Bay? Seattle? Atlanta? Just a waste yo. https://t.co/5XAWTGlClk — Anthonny. (@ant_banx) June 20, 2021

They may not have NFC north championships or really playoff wins, but they lead the division in angry former HOF players https://t.co/d1b3dZobv5 — Matt Carstensen (@BearsNerd) June 19, 2021

Johnson had previously admitted that he wanted to play with Aaron Rodgers.

“Whenever we played Green Bay, whenever Aaron Rodgers was over on our sideline he would say, ‘Hey man, you need to come on over here.’ And I said, ‘I wish I could,’” Johnson told the All The Smoke podcast last year.

Alas, Johnson spent his entire career with the Lions.