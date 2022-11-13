NFL World Can't Believe No Penalty Was Called In Chiefs vs. Jaguars

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For all the emphasis the NFL has put on player safety (specifically concussions) over the past decade, fans were furious with the no-call on the JuJu Smith-Schuster hit in the Chiefs-Jaguars game.

The Kansas City receiver took a huge hit to head area while coming across the middle and was immediately in need of attention from the training staff.

Here's what the NFL world had to say about it on Twitter:

"JuJu got SMOKED," said Ted Buddwell. "No penalty."

"How is that not a penalty for a hit on a defenseless receiver?" asked Herbie Teope. "Just wow. Jaguars defender wiped out JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is still on the ground. Teammates surrounding him."

"Oh man, JuJu took a massive hit. Can’t believe there’s not a penalty," tweeted Rob Collins.

"I don't know that it's dirty or would be 'targeting,' but his helmet bashed straight into JuJu's, leading to an immediate apparent fencing response. I'm not saying that's ejectable, but... not even the same penalty you get for talking to a quarterback too rudely?" asked Joshua Brisco.

"Wow! Just f---ing wow! How was that not a penalty. Do better refs ... [praying] for JuJu."

JuJu has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game. Hopefully he's able to avoid any lasting effects going into next week.