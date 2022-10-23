NFL World Can't Believe The Bucs' Offense On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense appears to be broken.

Just one week after scoring only 18 points against the Steelers, they only scored three points against the 1-5 Carolina Panthers on Sunday. They struggled in all facets and it led to a loss to one of the worst teams in football.

The NFL community is stunned at how bad the Bucs were on Sunday as they're now 3-4 overall.

"We’ve got a Mike Evans drop TD, Evans injury, Goedeke getting pancaked, 2 2nd and long runs, and Hainsey bad snap through 2 drives for Bucs offense. The unit remains a train wreck," Jon Ledyard tweeted.

"Just no excuse for the Bucs offense to look this bad, especially against a Panthers defense that doesn't have Chinn, Horn, etc," Luke Easterling tweeted.

The Bucs will have to clean their offense up if they have any shot of winning the NFC South this season.

Their next contest will be against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 27.