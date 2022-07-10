NFL World Celebrating Cam Jordan On Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 24: Cameron Jordan #94 of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In 11 NFL seasons, New Orleans Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan has missed only one game and has rarely missed the quarterback he's chasing on his way to over 100 sacks.

Today, the NFL world is celebrating Jordan as he marks his 33rd birthday. The NFL official Twitter account, the Saints and many others are sending their birthday wishes to him on his special day.

To mark the occasion, some are showing off clips of some of his career highlights. His big sacks in primetime and his 2017 pick-six against the Detroit Lions in 2017 spring to mind.

The three-minute clip from the NFL official Twitter account already has over 150,000 views and 2,000 likes. Saints fans are loving the highlights they get to relive:

Cam Jordan was the Saints' first round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. After a lackluster rookie season, he broke out with eight sacks and 13 QB hits in 2012, and has not had less than 7.5 sacks in a season since.

Jordan has made the Pro Bowl seven times and is a three-time All-Pro selection. With 107 sacks, he is second on the Saints all-time in sacks - behind only Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson.

He's only gotten better with age too. Since turning 30 he has 35.5 sacks, 63 quarterback hits and 39 tackles for loss.

Happy Birthday Cam Jordan!