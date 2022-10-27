NFL World Celebrating Emmitt Smith On Thursday

TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 30: Former NFL player Emmitt Smith attends the 16th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at ASU Gammage on January 30, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Super Bowl Gospel)

The football world is celebrating an icon today as Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith commemorates an incredible milestone.

Smith took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate the 20th anniversary of taking over the all-time rushing record from Walter Payton. "I am beyond grateful to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of becoming the @NFL's All-Time Leading Rusher," he said in the post.

"I'd like to thank God, my family, the Jones family, @walterpayton's family, the entire @dallascowboys org, #CowboysNation & my incredible teammates!"

Football fans flocked to Twitter to react to the news. Most couldn't believe how long it's been since Smith took over the record.

"Can't believe it's already been 20 years!" one fan said.

"His greatness is constantly downplayed. Saying it was bc his oline, not athletic enough, etc. the reality is he’s the most well rounded RB of all-time & rings. Watch the film, check the stats. May not be the fastest, strongest, most agile but he can do it all," said another fan.

"No one better. Ever. The stats prove it as does the tape," said a third.

Congratulations once again to Smith on a record that may never be broken.