NFL World Celebrating Michael Vick On Sunday

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 21: Michael Vick #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New York Giants during an NFL football game November 21, 2004 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Vick played for the Falcons from 2001-2006. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

When it comes to the Michael Vick Experience, you really had to be there. The former first overall pick of the Falcons quickly took the NFL by storm with a combination of dual-threat skills that really hadn't been seen before.

Not only was Vick the fastest man on the field more times than not, he married that speed with effortless arm strength and remarkable instincts.

Unfortunately, ugly off-the-field issues would derail his career at the height of his powers; when he became the first quarterback to ever rush for 1,000 yards. But that set the stage for one sports' greatest redemption stories.

On Sunday, the NFL icon turns 42, and that's cause for celebration. As not only was Mike Vick one of the most unique talents to ever touch the grass, but he birthed a generation of superstars to follow and forever changed how the game is played.

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Michael Vick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs out of the pocket during a game against the New York Giants on October 27, 2013 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Giants won 15-7. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Philadelphia Eagles/Getty Images) Hunter Martin/Getty Images

"Happy 42nd birthday to Michael Vick," said Dov Kleiman, listing off a number of the QB's accomplishments.

"Celebrate Michael Vick's birthday with the ICONIC scramble from his first playoff win," tweeted the Atlanta Falcons.

"Happy Birthday Michael Vick," tweeted one user with a clip of the video game legend.

"Happy Birthday Michael Vick!" tweeted an Eagles fan account. "Throwback to when he led the Eagles to a 59-28 win versus Washington on MNF. Vick had 333 yards passing, 80 rushing, and 6 total TD’s."

Happy birthday, Mike!