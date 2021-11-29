NFL World Concerned About Aaron Rodgers On Sunday

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of a big win against the Los Angeles Rams, but all is not well for the NFC North franchise.

Green Bay’s superstar quarterback appears to be in some major pain.

Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury. He reportedly suffered a fractured toe and has been playing through it for a couple of weeks.

The injury pain is starting to show on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers just took a big hit from Von Miller and looked to be in some discomfort. Was already limping due to toe. Rams stop the drive and have a chance to get back into this game. — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) November 29, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, FOX reported that Rodgers had taken a painkilling shot prior to kickoff against the Rams.

Broadcasters casually report Aaron Rodgers took a painkilling shot for his pinkie toe. No mention of the irony that he won’t take a Covid shot. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) November 28, 2021

Rodgers had said earlier in the week that he was just going to have to deal with the injury, as there aren’t a ton of options right now.

"Immunized against the pain"

We spoke all week about @AaronRodgers12 getting injection to numb that broken pinky toe but @Buck description is way better. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LZToSFPCcS — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 28, 2021

Green Bay does have its bye week coming up, so perhaps Rodgers will be able to figure something out with the time off.

The Packers will improve to 9-3 on the season with today’s win.