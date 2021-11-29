The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Concerned About Aaron Rodgers On Sunday

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Steelers.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are on the verge of a big win against the Los Angeles Rams, but all is not well for the NFC North franchise.

Green Bay’s superstar quarterback appears to be in some major pain.

Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury. He reportedly suffered a fractured toe and has been playing through it for a couple of weeks.

The injury pain is starting to show on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, FOX reported that Rodgers had taken a painkilling shot prior to kickoff against the Rams.

Rodgers had said earlier in the week that he was just going to have to deal with the injury, as there aren’t a ton of options right now.

Green Bay does have its bye week coming up, so perhaps Rodgers will be able to figure something out with the time off.

The Packers will improve to 9-3 on the season with today’s win.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.