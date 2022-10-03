NFL World Concerned For Colts Star Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball as Dawuane Smoot #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jonathan Taylor hasn't been putting up the type of production many expected coming into the year, and now the All-Pro running back is reportedly dealing with an injury.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Taylor will undergo tests on the ankle that kept him out of the fourth quarter of Sunday's game, with the Colts having a quick turnaround before Thursday night's game against the Broncos.

The NFL world expressed concern for Indy's star RB on social media.

"Screaming inside right now," one user replied.

"[EXPLETIVE] WELL THERE GOES THE SEASON," another tweeted in all-caps.

"Every single call for Taylor has been straight up the gut this season no pitches..no outside handoffs. Reich is the reason for his poor performance and the reason he got hurt," another commented. "Reich needs [to be] fired."

"He said 'star running back' that dude is the second coming of Peyton Hillis."

Taylor has 328 rushing yards and one touchdown through the first four games but hasn't come close to touching the 100-yard mark since Week 1.