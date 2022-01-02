NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks.

Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.

Chuck Clark has been having a big day for the Ravens defense.

Stafford leads the NFL in pick-sixes this season.

Nobody has thrown more Pick Sixes this season than Matthew Stafford (4). pic.twitter.com/2tgpb076fu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 2, 2022

Stafford will need to tighten things up heading into the postseason if the Rams are going to make a deep run this year.

Matt Stafford turned into late-2000s Jake Delhomme what the F happened? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) January 2, 2022

Stafford has been an upgrade over Jared Goff, though he’s been throwing pick-sixes at a much higher rate.

This is quite the number from @ESPNStatsInfo: Matthew Stafford has thrown 4 pick sixes this season. Jared Goff threw 4 pick sixes during his 5 seasons with the Rams (2016-2020). — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 2, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see if Stafford can tighten things up heading into the postseason.

You can’t win the super bowl with Matthew Stafford that’s a terrible pick 6 — Lionel “Messi” Lopez 🦁🤘🏼 (@LeosWay93) January 2, 2022

The Rams, 11-4 on the year, are trailing the Ravens, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon.