NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew StaffordBALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 02: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks.

Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.

Chuck Clark has been having a big day for the Ravens defense.

Stafford leads the NFL in pick-sixes this season.

Stafford will need to tighten things up heading into the postseason if the Rams are going to make a deep run this year.

Stafford has been an upgrade over Jared Goff, though he’s been throwing pick-sixes at a much higher rate.

It’ll be interesting to see if Stafford can tighten things up heading into the postseason.

The Rams, 11-4 on the year, are trailing the Ravens, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon.

