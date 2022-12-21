NFL World Continuing To Pray For 31-Year-Old Running Back

Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) in action during an NFL AFC Divisional Playoff football game between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers , Sunday, January 17, 2016, in Denver, CO. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the football world was rocked by the news that former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman was placed into hospice care.

On Tuesday night, his family released a statement saying the 31-year-old was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. Hillman immediately underwent treatment, but it has not been successful.

The football world has been sending their thoughts and prayers to Hillman and his family over the past two days.

"Ronnie Hillman, 31, is battling an aggressive form of cancer, renal medullary carcinoma. He was diagnosed in August. Treatment has not been successful. His family is praying for a miracle, but the situation looks bleak," TMZ reporter Michael Babcock said.

"I’m Really Hoping One Of My Favorite RB Ronnie Hillman Pulls It Through My Prayers To Him n His Family," another fan said.

"#Prayers for our Aztec HOF Ronnie Hillman fighting the C Battle.. Incredible player and great young man! What he did in 2 years at SDSU brought the program up and lead to tremendous string of success and RBU! Blessed to coach him and know him!" a San Diego State assistant coach said.

Our thoughts are with Hillman's family and friends.