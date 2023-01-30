NFL World Convinced Of League's Best Rivalry Right Now

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals hugs Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs played another instant classic on Sunday evening.

It was a back-and-forth affair before the Chiefs finally got the better of the Bengals. Harrison Butker's 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining was the difference after it was set up by Joseph Ossai's unnecessary roughness penalty.

After the game came to an end, the NFL community was quick to say that these two teams form the best rivalry in the league right now.

"Yeah we just watched the best rivalry in the NFL right now," one tweet read.

"Last thing for tonight: Bengals vs. #Chiefs is the best rivalry the NFL has to offer right now. Both of these teams are awesome, top to bottom, and I don’t see that changing any time soon," another tweet read.

"Also, Bengals vs Chiefs is the best rivalry in the NFL at this moment. Not one of their past 4 games have disappointed," another tweet read.

This rivalry is only going to get better in the years to come.